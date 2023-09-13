Two people dead after boat sinks off Fleur de Lys

The RCMP has confirmed that two people are dead after a fishing boat sank off Fleur de Lys yesterday. One person was rescued while another person remains missing at this hour.
According to police, the bodies of the dead have been recovered. The search for the missing person is ongoing, with support from two Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a Canadian Forces Cormorant, which is back in the town this morning.
The men are believed to be from the towns of Fleur de Lys and Coachman’s Cove.
NTV’s Ben Cleary arrived in the town early this morning and will have more details on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.