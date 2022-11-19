Two pedestrians sent to hospital following separate collisions

The scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Crosbie Road in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two separate collisions in the centre of St. John’s on Sunday evening sent two pedestrians to hospital, neither with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Crosbie Road and Terra Nova Road at about 6:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck while crossing the street. Glare from oncoming headlights is reported to have been a contributing factor as the driver of a sedan failed to notice the individual on a crosswalk.

Paramedics took the injured person to hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved sustained damage to its front end and windshield. Police closed the road for close to an hour as they investigated.

A scooter sits on the sidewalk following a collision involving its rider and a car on Columbus Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. a second collision occurred a short distance away, at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Old Pennywell Road. An individual using a kick scooter was struck while crossing the road. Paramedics assisted the rider to a waiting ambulance, taking them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.