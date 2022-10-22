Two motorcycle riders suffer critical injuries after separate collisions

Two motorcycle riders suffered critical injuries after separate crashes in the province on Sunday.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Bay St. George RCMP received a call to the scene of a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle on Route 463, in West Bay. The driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man, was transported to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville and since has been transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV was unharmed.

Later the same day, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Holyrood RCMP were dispatched to Salmonier Line, where a single-vehicle crash had occurred. A 53-year-old man was located with serious injuries and transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, where he remains in critical condition.

Collision Analysts with RCMP Traffic Services attended both scenes. The investigations are continuing.

RCMP NL asks the public to be mindful of the increasing presence of motorcycles on our roadways as warmer weather makes its way to Newfoundland and Labrador. Motorcycle safety is of upmost importance for both motorcycle riders and other drivers on our roadways.