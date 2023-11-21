Two men arrested following assault and threats involving firearms

The RCMP have arrested two individuals and they are now facing a number of charges.

Police arrested 30-year-old Steven Burton of Chapel Arm and 27-year-old Justin Leonard of Placentia on Saturday.

RCMP were notified on Saturday about an assault that had occurred on Friday morning. The victim, who thought he was joining the two men for a moose hunting trip, was lured into a wooded area and was threatened and assaulted. Firearms were used in the commission of the crimes.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Placentia on Sunday, resulting in the seizure of two firearms. Each is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Both attended court and were further remanded. Their next court appearance is on Thursday. Further charges are anticipated.