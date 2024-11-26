Two impaired drivers arrested on the Northeast Avalon

The RNC on the Northeast Avalon arrested two impaired drivers overnight.

At 9:55 p.m., police received several calls on an impaired driver in the area of Peacekeepers Way. The vehicle was located and officers conducted a traffic stop. The 19-year-old male driver was charged with impaired driving and over 80. He was released to appear in court at a later date. His vehicle was impounded.

At 2:00 a.m., police received a call of an impaired driver in the area of Kenmount Road. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The 66-year-old male was charged with driving while prohibited and a breach of release order. He was also issued a ticket for having open alcohol in a vehicle. The driver was held at the City Lock-Up to appear in court in the morning. His vehicle was impounded.