Two drivers provide police with false insurance cards

On Monday the RNC stopped two divers and both provided a false insurance card.

One driver, a 32-year-old male, was stopped on Torbay Road in St. John’s and attempted to provide a false insurance card. He was then ticketed for having no insurance, providing a false insurance card, failing to produce his driver’s license, having a defective license plate, and expired registration. His vehicle was impounded and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

In a separate incident, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 22-year-old male driver on Portugal Cove Road in St. John’s. He also provided a false insurance card to police. He was then ticketed for having no insurance, failing to notify motor registration of a transfer of ownership, having a broken windshield, and providing a false insurance card. His vehicle was impounded and he was released to appear in court at a later date.