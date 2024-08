Two Cruise Ships are slated to arrive in the Port of St. John’s this weekend.

The Seabourn Quest with 462 passengers is scheduled to arrive at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, and depart at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3. The Norwegian Star with 3000 passengers is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m. and depart at 7:00 p.m.

The public is reminded that parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation.