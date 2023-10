Two cruise ships will visit St. John’s on Sunday. The Borealis, operated by Fred Olsen Co. will arrive at 7:00 a.m. with 1,825 passengers and depart at 6:00 p.m.

The Ocean Adventure, operated by Quark will also visit the capital city.

Cruise ship season is winding down, after this weekend there will be three more cruise ships visiting, the last one will visit on October 16.