Two charged following drug bust in Bonavista

The RCMP arrested two people after searching a home in Bonavista.

Police arrested 43-year-old Chad Ploughman and 36-year-old Jonathan Peters.

On Saturday, police attended a home on Sebastien Drive with a warrant to search the property authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

RCMP seized a quantity of drugs, cash and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers also seized the vehicles owned by Ploughman and Peters.

Both men attended court via teleconference on Sunday. They face with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, oxycodone and lorazepam.

Several others at the home were also arrested but were later released without charges.

Ploughman is currently before the court in relation to other drug trafficking charges and was held in custody. Peters was released on a number of conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.