Twillingate RCMP arrest break, enter and theft suspect

Following a break, enter and theft that occurred over the weekend (October 26) at Gary’s Irving in Summerford, 41-year-old Adam Boyde was arrested by RCMP.

The crime occurred around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The front door glass was smashed and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from inside. Evidence obtained during the investigation identified the suspect as Adam Boyde, who was arrested later that day.

Boyde is charged with break, enter and theft, and is set to appear in court at a later date.