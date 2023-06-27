Tuesday’s forecast; temps going in the right direction. Fires continue to burn in mostly remote parts of Labrador

An area of high pressure to the southeast of the Province, and an area of low pressure to the west, will post the majority of NL in broad southwesterly flow for our Tuesday. This will set us up for warmer temperatures, in many areas, compared to yesterday. We can expect teens to 20s on the Island and in Labrador today. Expect lower teens in the Metro today.
The south and southwest-facing shorelines of the Island will see cooler temperatures, along with low clouds and the potential for some fog. Parts of the Avalon will struggle to get out of the teens as well this afternoon.
We are also looking at the potential for some scattered showers across areas of interior, central, and northeastern Newfoundland later today. Parts of western Labrador will see rain moving in later this afternoon. The rain and showers will also arrive in the north later this afternoon or this evening.
A similar pattern will set up on Wednesday, but much of the Island will get into some warmer air. WIth that pattern, will also come the chance of more showers and thunderstorms in parts of Labrador. Those showers and storms have sparked off a few fires in the Big Land, as of late. And currently, there are 5 fires burning, of which 4 are out of control. The biggest of which is over 10,000 hectares near Julian River.
The map below gives you a good idea where the fires are currently burning.
This photo was taken yesterday, by Edie Newton. This is the fire complex burning south of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Which are those little red dots you see there on the map.
Sadly, I think we will have more fires to report over the coming days and weeks as the warm weather become more prevalent, along with more thunderstorms. Generally, these fires are started by lightning strikes. And can smolder for days before igniting and then wildly spreading.