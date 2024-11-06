Trump within reach of second term as President

It appears increasingly likely that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. With 266 out of the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the White House, Trump is likely to win the election.

This is one of the closest races in decades.

There were several issues throughout the election including the economy, abortion rights, immigration, and U.S. Foreign Policy.

The campaign was one of the most polarizing elections in recent history. There were issues surrounding Donald Trump’s legal troubles, assassination attempts, and the incumbent president, Joe Biden, dropping out of the race.

Back in July, Biden suspended his reelection campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris. Harris also received endorsements from former U.S. presidents.

On November 15, 2022, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.