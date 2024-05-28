Trinity-Conception RCMP reports two recent ATV collisions by youths

Trinity-Conception RCMP responded to two separate incidents involving ATV collisions operated by youth in the past week.

A 14-year-old unsupervised driver was injured when they lost control of the ATV they were operating and a 12-year-old unsupervised dirt bike operator was hospitalized with injuries due to a collision with an ATV.

Police are now reminding youth, and parents in the province that according to the legislation, a supervisor is a licenced driver who is at least 18 years of age. A supervisor must see and be seen by the youth they are supervising at all times and be able to provide clear instruction to them.

Youth under the age of 16 must be supervised at all times and must only operate an off-road vehicle that is suitable for their age/weight as listed in the manufacturer’s recommendations.