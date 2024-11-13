Trimper to Attend Hydro Event in Labrador

Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier and Parliamentary Secretary for Veterans and Military Relations Perry Trimper will attend an event today hosted by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro on a plan to study the Labrador West Transmission System.

The event takes place at the Labrador West Arts and Culture Centre in Labrador City.

The study explores the feasibility of an expansion of the transmission system in Labrador West.

Trimper will be joined by MP Yvonne Jones, and Scott Crosbie, Hydro’s Vice President of Operations, as well as members of the mining industry.