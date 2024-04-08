Trial for C.B.S. lawyer charged with sexual assault gets underway

The trial for Conception Bay South lawyer Robert Regular got underway this morning at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John’s.

It’s alleged Regular sexually assaulted a female on four separate occasions over a 10-year period.

The 72-year-old — whose career as a lawyer spans three decades — has pleaded not guilty to five charges: four counts of sexual assault and a single count of sexual interference (sexually touching a person under the age of 14).

Two of the charges stem from incidents that reportedly happened in 2002. One count dates back to 2008, while two others to 2012.

RNC Cst. Nicole Percey took the stand this morning in Regular's trial. The complainant is expected to testify this afternoon.