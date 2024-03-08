Travel not recommended in many areas of the province this morning

Across the province roads are snow-covered in most areas with the exception of the Great Northern Peninsula. Travel is not recommended on most of the Avalon Peninsula, south coast, and areas of central. There is poor visibility in many areas.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered from Cache River Depot to the Quebec border. Elsewhere, roads are bare with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is not operating today and anticipates impacts to the schedule tonight. The MV Marine Eagle is out of service, the MV Terra Nova is in service but off schedule. On the Bell Island – Portugal Cove run, service could be interrupted at any time.

Almost all flights at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport are cancelled. Flights in Gander are on time.