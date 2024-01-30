Travel not recommended across parts of the Avalon Peninsula

Roads on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula are snow-covered. Travel is not recommended from Perry’s Cove to Old Perlican, Victoria to Hearts Content, Goulds to Cape Broyle, Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park, Chance Cove Park to Peter’s River, and Trans-Canada Highway to Witless Bay. Visibility is poor in some areas.

Roads are mostly snow-covered in central areas with good visibility. On much of the west coast, roads are bare with good visibility.

Across the Big Land, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. The MV Marine Trader and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada flights 2252,2256, 2251, and 2253 are delayed. PAL flights 901, 924, and 923 are delayed. WestJet flights 264 and 265 are cancelled. Air Canada Flight 689 and POrter Flight 230 are also cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 to Goose Bay and St. Johns is cancelled. PAL flights 901, 923, 924, and 927 are delayed.

Flights at the Gander International Airport are on schedule.