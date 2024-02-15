Travel is not recommended in many areas this morning

The Trans-Canada Highway to Witless Bay is closed. Roads are snow-covered across the entire Island this morning. Travel is not recommended through most of central Newfoundland. Visibility is reduced on most of the Avalon Peninsula and through central and portions of the south coast.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches, drifting snow, and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic crossings for this morning are cancelled and crossings could be impacted tonight. The majority of provincial ferries are not operating this morning due to severe weather.

At the Gander International Airport PAL Flight 922 is late. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, several flights are delayed and cancelled. Flight details for the St. John’s International Airport are unavailable.