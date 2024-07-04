Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charges

The RCC has charged a St. John’s man with trafficking following a March traffic stop. On March 24 just before 2 a.m., Operational Patrol Services attempted a traffic safety stop on Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s. The driver fled from police and the vehicle was found vacant nearby on Notre Dame Drive. Police dog Cabot arrived on the scene and located the driver hiding behind a shed.

Carl Hollett was charged at the time with refusing the breathalyzer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and flight from police. A number of items were seized for further investigation by the Weapons and Drugs Enforcement Unit. Testing has since confirmed the seizure of:

863.8 grams of methylenedioxyamphetamine (sally)

19.1 grams of cocaine

415 tablets of LSD (acid)

and various other prescription medication.

The 62-year-old has additionally been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The accused has been released to appear in Provincial Court on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.