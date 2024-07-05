Traffic stop in Bay Roberts results in drugs seized and charges pending

Following a traffic stop that was conducted by Bay Roberts RCMP on July 4, a 27-year-old Bay Roberts man is facing drug charges. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, police observed a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign in Bay Roberts and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did not immediately stop for police and pulled into a residential driveway.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a vehicle passenger and the seizure of a quantity of cocaine and more than 130 capsules of various prescription medications. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of drug possession under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.