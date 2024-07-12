Traffic and Parking Impacts for King George V Soccer Event 

This Sunday the first match of the International Summer Series between the Halifax Wanderers and the Ipswich Town FC will take place at the King George V Park in St. John’s.

As a result, there will be parking restrictions and road closures in effect. Carnell Drive from Lake Avenue to the Boulevard will be closed from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The same area is a designated tow away zone.

Parking is limited. There are parking lots near the event, including the lower Dominion lot, and gravel lots near the pump track and dog park. Parking for persons with an accessible permit will be available at the Dominion Parking Lot on a first come first served basis.