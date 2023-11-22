Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philips staging mock emergency response this morning

The Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philips is conducting an emergency response exercise today in the area of Murray’s Pond. The exercise is meant to simulate an incident where an extremist group causes disruptions in political buildings, rural areas, points of entry to and from the harbour and more. The exercise will also conduct a drone crash simulation and poly-trauma response. Multiple simulations will take place with neighboring emergency response teams. Residents are asked to be mindful in the area. The exercises conclude by 12 p.m.

NTV’s Jodi Cooke is there and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.

