Town of CBS Delivers Budget

Last night the Town of Conception Bay South tabled the 2025 budget.

The $44.3 million budget allows the town to maintain essential services, foster growth, and prioritize community well-being. This will be done without raising taxes.

The residential mill rate remains at 7.6 and the commercial mill rate remains at 11.5. Water and sewer tax rates hold steady. The interest-free monthly payment plans and property tax reduction programs for seniors and low-income residents will continue. Fees will be waived for residential improvement and home-based business permits. Build fees will be reduced for multi-unit and affordable housing developments.

Money was also allocated for the Manuels River Hibernia Interpretation Centre. Upgrades will be made to the Topsail Beach Rotary Park, Sgt. Ned Nugent’s Field, and Remembrance Square, including $100,000 for Jim Crosbie Baseball Field and $30,000 for Stoney Hill Tennis Courts.

There will also be several street, sidewalk, water, and sewer upgrades.