Tour operators urge government to increase food fishery limits

Graham Wood, who operates Mussel Bed Boat Tours in Notre Dame Bay, is preparing for the opening of the tourist season. But he says the rules in the province are different from those in the rest of Atlantic Canada. The recreational fishery in this province only allows tourists to retain fish for three days a week, and he says that’s making it difficult for smaller operators to stay in business.
He’s calling on both levels of government to look at changing the rules. A statement is expected form DFO sometime this week.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
