Toronto Maple Leafs hire St. John’s native as Assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Clancey as Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel.

“He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will play a big role as we continue our goal of building a championship team,” said Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving.

The 54-year-old spent last season with the Vancouver Canucks as an Assistant General Manager.

Clancey, who worked with the Calgary Flames as a pro scout in the 2021-22 season, spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, contributing to their three Stanley Cup victories. During his time with the Penguins, he was a scout, director of pro scouting and director of player personnel for two seasons.

He was also a sensational player and coach. He skated in the ECHL for eight seasons with Winston-Salem and was elected to the ECHL’s Hall of Fame in 2020.