Former longtime provincial cabinet minister Tom Osborne will carry the Liberal banner in the upcoming federal election in Cape Spear.

Osborne won a nomination vote Friday night, according to outgoing Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan. Mount Pearl Deputy Mayor Nicole Kieley and aerospace industry executive Victoria Belbin had also sought the nomination.

The federal election campaign is expected to begin Sunday. Corey Curtis will be running for the Conservatives. The NDP has not yet nominated a candidate.