Tilton man charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into ditch

Bay Roberts RCMP arrested a 22-year-old Tilton man for impaired driving this past Saturday when his truck was found crashed into a ditch on the side of a road.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. June 10, police received a call about a blue truck that had gone off the road and come to a stop in a ditch on Shearstown Road. The driver was showing clear signs of impairment and open alcohol was located inside the vehicle.

The man was taken back to the detachment, where he provided breath samples above the legal limit. He was charged with impaired driving. His driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. He was released to appear in court to answer the charges at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.