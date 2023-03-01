TikTok App banned for use on all N.L. government-managed mobile devices

The Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is banning the use of the TikTok social media application on all government-managed mobile devices, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 2nd.

The decision to ban the app was based on several risk factors, including TikTok’s data collection methods, which provide almost complete access to the contents of the phone, making those who have downloaded the app more vulnerable to surveillance.

There have been no reported breaches resulting from the use of TikTok on Government of Newfoundland and Labrador mobile devices.