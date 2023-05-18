Thursday morning update; some snow did fall last night!

Rain fell heavily across a large portion of eastern Newfoundland last night. Rainfall amounts were expected to be on the order of 15-30 mm for parts of the Avalon with lesser to the west, and I’ll have some numbers for you later today.
The other side of the coin was that parts of Central and the Northeast coast were expecting rain to change to wet snow overnight, before ending, and that’s exactly what happened. As you can see by the webcam on Route 340, located between the TCH and Lewisporte, there is indeed some snow on the ground.
I’ve also got some pictures of the snow on my Facebook page. Looks like the farther northeast one goes, the more snow there is. This picture was taken in Twillingate earlier this morning by Goldie White
Rest of today
The snow on the northeast coast and into Central should have ended or is in the process of ending this morning. The rest of the day should see a mix of sun and cloud across a large part of the Province once past this morning, There will be some scattered snow and rain showers in Labrador.
Afternoon showers for eastern/central Newfoundland
We are also looking at the likelihood of some showers developing over Central Newfoundland this afternoon and drifting off to the east. I’ll be keeping an eye on the radar, but if you’re located in those areas and need to get some outdoor things done, anytime before 2 or 3 PM is the best chance of avoiding the showers. Some will be heavy.