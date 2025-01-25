Three-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl Saturday afternoon sends four people to hospital

Four people were sent to hospital on Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Old Placentia Road following the crash. The impact left three vehicles damaged, two of them significantly. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to remove the door of one of the vehicles in order to free the trapped driver.

In total four people were taken to hospital. Their injuries were described at the time as non life-threatening. According to posts on social media, a family dog that was in one of the vehicles ran from the crash scene after it became scared. The animal was reportedly found in the area a while later and held for family.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl on Saturday afternoon.