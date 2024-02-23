Three suspended drivers stopped by RCMP; vehicles impounded

Three suspended drivers were recently stopped and ticketed by RCMP NL. At approximately 7:30 a.m. yesterday, RCMP Traffic Services East stopped a speeding vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway between Makinsons and Whitbourne. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was operating with a suspended licence and was unable to show proof of insurance. The man was ticketed for driving while suspended, speeding and failing to produce proof of insurance.

Later yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Harbour Grace RCMP stopped a vehicle on Columbus Drive in Carbonear and determined that the driver, a 27-year-old woman, was driving while suspended. The woman was ticketed for driving while suspended.

On February 21, 2024, while on patrol in Placentia, RCMP Traffic Services East stopped a vehicle operating without a licence plate. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was suspended from driving and was operating a vehicle without registration or insurance. He was ticketed for each violation.

All three vehicles were seized and impounded.

RCMP NL continues to fulfill its mandate to protect public safety, enforce the law, and ensure the delivery of priority policing services in Newfoundland and Labrador.