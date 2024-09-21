Three people taken to hospital following downtown collision

A collision in downtown St. John’s late Saturday morning sent three people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Forest Road, near Quidi Vidi Road, shortly before noon. Reports from the scene say a motorist was pulling out of their driveway when they were struck by a passing driver. Parked cars on the side of the road may have made visibility difficult.

An adult and two children, who were occupants of one of the vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution, their injuries believed to be minor. Damage to both vehicles was significant.

