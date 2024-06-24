Three men facing charges following cabin break, enters and thefts

Three men are facing multiple charges following a number of break and enters, and thefts, at cabins near Spaniards Bay.

An investigation and tips from the public led police to a property on pond road in new harbour, where a search warrant was executed. Property valued at more than $60,000 was seized, including ATVs, kayaks, one boat and a trailer.

All three individuals each have been charged with 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime. All three appeared in court on June 21, and were remanded into custody until their court appearance tomorrow, June 25.