Three arrested in investigation of firearms offences

The RNC made multiple arrests yesterday in St. John’s in connection with an investigation into firearms offences.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division launched the investigation in mid-August. The investigation engaged multiple units of the RNC CID. Police received authorization to search a property on Coronation Street in St. John’s on August 29. The search early Tuesday afternoon resulted in three individuals being taken into custody at the scene.

The three individuals arrested were 40-year-old Felicia Pynn, 19-year-old James Pitcher-Pynn and 43-year-old Shane Ryan, all from St. John’s.

Felicia Pynn was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of firearm prohibition and failure to comply with a release order. Pitcher-Pynn was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, possession of controlled drug for the possession of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. And Ryan was charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The investigation remains active.

Police request that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere

