The season of giving takes over NTV’s lobby with NTV OZ FM-Salvation Army Dream Tree

The Christmas season is a magical time, especially for children. Each child should wake up Christmas morning with a gift waiting for them under the tree. However, that doesn’t happen for all children.

The generosity of others, though, is the true spirit of the season and the giving has started. Companies and individuals have already made the trip to our studios here on Logy Bay Road in St. John’s to support the NTV OZ FM-Salvation Army Christmas Tree. It has become an annual tradition here at NTV to fill the front entrance with presents, all of which will be given to those in need in this province.

There’s also the NTV OZ FM-Salvation Army Dream Tree at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John’s. This was the original tree established by Newfoundland Broadcasting founder Geoff Stirling in the 1980s. Both trees are welcoming presents for children.

Triware Technologies Inc, one of the Dream Tree’s biggest supporters, were the first to stop by, donating countless presents – from stuffed toys and games to dolls and stocking stuffers. Tony and Bonnie Harris, as well as our friends from RBC, also showed their kind, giving spirit. Incredibly, a lady even knit 110 pairs of mittens and dropped them by the station.

There’s plenty of time to drop by NTV or the Sheraton and help make a child’s Christmas special. Whether big or small, each present means so much.