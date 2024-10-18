The RNC is Celebrating 40 Years in Labrador

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary of policing in Labrador.

It was on July 1, 1984, that RNC jurisdiction expanded to include the communities of Labrador City, Wabush, and Churchill Falls. The community is gathering to mark this special occasion tomorrow (Oct.19) at the Labrador City detachment with an open house beginning at 11 a.m. The town of Churchill Falls, along with students from the local school, celebrated earlier this week with a flag raising ceremony.

Over the last 40 years, officers past and present have shown an unwavering commitment to public safety. This anniversary is a testament to their dedication to the job. We thank them for their service.