The Irish Descendants Christmas will be touring several locations across Newfoundland and Labrador between November 28 and December 22 for a Christmas tour.

Shows will take place in Corner Brook, Stephenville, Labrador West, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Grand Falls, Carbonear, Gander, St. John’s, and Clarenville.

The group will be joined by Mark Manning and Aaron Collis of Rum Ragged.

Shows will also take place in Ontario and other Atlantic Provinces.