The Government of Canada issues a statement in honour of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Statement by Minister Khera: On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, The Federal Government reminds the nation of the importance of promoting equal rights and opportunities for every human being, regardless of skin colour or ethnicity.

As a country that finds its strength in diversity, Canada recognizes the essential role of inclusion in its social fabric. While diversity is a fact, inclusion is a choice, and our government strongly believes that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, dignity and fairness. No one should be discriminated against or marginalized because of their origins.

Individual or systemic racism, xenophobia and hate in all its forms continue to have detrimental effects in Canada and around the world. Racialized communities are more likely to suffer injustice and inequity, even today. The Federal government has committed to take a whole-of-government approach to strong action against racial discrimination and to promote unity and inclusion.

To that end, the government have made historic investments of nearly $200 million towards Canada’s anti-racism strategies to combat systemic racism and discrimination in Canada, and Canada’s forthcoming first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate. They are also working closely with our global allies through the North American Partnership for Equity and Racial Justice, the North American network of racial equity experts, and a forthcoming partnership on racial equity and inclusion with Brazil. Additionally, they announced the domestic extension of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015–2024) until 2028 to continue support Black communities through this framework and as they develop Canada’s Black Justice Strategy.



On this International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Government of Canada encourages every person in Canada to join them in the fight to eliminate racial discrimination. Everyone has a part to play in nurturing communities where everyone can live safely and confidently, without fear or prejudice.