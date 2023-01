Photo courtesy St. John’s International Airport

St. John’s, the Beluga has landed.

The unusual-looking cargo plane called the Airbus Beluga arrived at St. John’s International Airport Wednesday morning. The airport authority says there are only five aircraft like it in the world.

The plane is making a refueling stop in St. John’s as it transports Inmarsat’s newest satellite from Toulouse, France, to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

