The Inside Story

Terry Fox’s legacy lives on

By Web Team April 21, 2023

It was 43 years ago that a young man with big dreams came to St. John’s. His name was Terry Fox and he wanted to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. Terry’s run was cut short, but his brother, Fred, says Terry’s dream lives on. NTV’s Glen Carter reports.

