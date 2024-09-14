Terry Fox run tomorrow at Quidi Vidi Lake

This Sunday, September 15, is Terry Fox Day here in Newfoundland and Labrador. Every year, thousands of people across the country participate in the Terry Fox Run. Premier Andrew Furey is encouraging widespread participation in this year’s run, tomorrow at Quidi Vidi Lake.

The Terry Fox Run celebrates the bravery and determination as a young man diagnosed with bone cancer. After his diagnose in 1977, and ultimately losing his leg to the disease, Terry embarked on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise funds for cancer research. Though his run was cut short, he raised over $20 million.

Participants in the Terry Fox Run are encouraged to use the hashtag #DearTerry on social media and to share photos.

The Terry Fox School Run is set for Friday, September 27.