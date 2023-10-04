Tent city grows as protesters call for government to address housing crisis

More than a dozen protesters experiencing homelessness spent their second night sleeping across the street from Confederation Building overnight on Tuesday. It’s all in an effort to send a message to government that more affordable housing is needed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

One protester facing homelessness, Shawn Noseworthy, called the drop in temperature last night ‘excruciating’. Others say their tents have already started falling apart, and are calling on members of the public for donations of new tents or blankets.

The Executive Director of End Homelessness St. John’s, Doug Pawson, says the group has encountered dozens of people facing homelessness having to sleep in tents this year. He says now, it’s in government’s hands. He says it is a call to action to all party leaders to work together, to find short term, and long term solutions.