Tender Process Underway for Temporary Bridge in Marystown 

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued an Open Call for Bids for the temporary bridge project in Marystown.

A temporary bridge will be installed to provide direct access for local traffic, as well as maintain emergency vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Last February, the province announced a temporary bridge would be installed in Marystown, while work continues on the replacement of the Marystown Harbour Bridge, known locally as Canning Bridge.

The work on the permanent replacement of the Canning Bridge will continue in tandem with the preparations for the temporary bridge.

Work is anticipated to begin on the temporary bridge in the fall.