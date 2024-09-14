Temporary relocation of main entrance at U.S Memorial Health Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of a temporary relocation of the main entrance at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence.

As of Monday, September 16, patients and visitors are asked to use the community health entrance to the right of the main entrance.

This change is necessary to complete necessary repairs to the canopy above the main entrance. Construction is scheduled to last approximately one month.

Signage will be in place to direct patients and visitors, and there will be no change to parking.