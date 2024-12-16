Temporary Lane Reduction and Closure on TCH Between Riverside Drive and Marble Mountain

Today, Tuesday, and Wednesday there will be traffic impacts on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Riverside Drive and Marble Mountain interchanges.

One of the eastbound lanes will be closed and motorists should anticipate traffic slowdowns and delays today and Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, December 18, all lanes of the highway will be closed for a short period of time and motorists should plan for this delay.

An update will be provided on Tuesday, December 17, regarding the timing of the closure on Wednesday.

The temporary lane reduction and closure are necessary to facilitate highway maintenance work in the area.