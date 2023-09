This weekend the Ruth Avenue Bridge, which crosses over Pitts Memorial Drive between the roundabouts on Ruth Avenue and Beaumont Hamel Way in Mount Pearl, will be closed in the morning.

From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the bridge will be closed.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the inspection and evaluation of the structure.

Motorists will be required to use an alternate route and should plan for some traffic delays.