The eastbound and westbound lanes of Pitts Memorial Drive between downtown St. John’s and Kilbride will be closed this evening from 7-9 p.m.

The closure is necessary to complete repair work on the bridge.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control and take an alternate route.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.caand on the NL 511 mobile app.

.