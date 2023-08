Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of another temporary closure of emergency services in St. Lawrence.

The U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be closed from tomorrow, August 28, until Monday, September 4, at 8:00 a.m.

The closure is due to a staffing shortage. Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 9-1-1 and proceed to their nearest emergency department.