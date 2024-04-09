Virtual ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre tomorrow

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of temporary changes to services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre due to human resource challenges.

On-site emergency services will be supported through a Virtual ER physician only from: Thursday April 11, at 8:00 a.m. to Friday April 12, at 8:00 a.m.

Patients can still proceed to the ER as usual, where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, and supported by a physician who will be available virtually.