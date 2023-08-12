Temporary closure of emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

Emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges. The temporary closures will take place from: Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 13, at 8:00 a.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

While emergency services are closed, all other services will continue as usual, including:

Long-term care

Primary health-care services (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. except for statutory holidays). This includes the primary health-care clinic, community health, laboratory and X-ray services, and outpatient services. Patients may call 709-488-2821 for an appointment.

The Opioid Management Clinic (seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/

For the most up-to-date information on temporary service closures in the eastern zones, please visit: https://www.easternhealth.ca/prc/service-closures-and-updates/.